The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Becky G and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
When it comes to new music from Shakira, it's always worth the wait.
It's hard to believe that it has been more than four years since the singer released her last album, El Dorado. But on April 22, the Dancing With Myself star released a new song with Rauw Alejandro titled "Te Felicito." Within moments of hearing the track, you'll be shaking your hips wherever you are. And fortunately, it's not the only song worth moving and grooving to this weekend.
Becky G, Karol G and Train are just some of the artists with new music that deserves to be played loud and proud. Keep reading for your official weekend playlist.
Ed Sheeran feat. Lil Baby—"2step"
While the song is special enough, the music video truly makes this project worth highlighting. "I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, before the devastating acts of violence started to take place," Ed said in a statement. "Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."
Shakira and Rauw Alejandro—"Te Felicito"
This funk-infused reggaeton track was released alongside a music video, which shows Shakira creating her ideal man. Spoiler alert: It turns out to be none other than Rauw Alejandro. Rauw (and his robot alter ego) joins Shakira in electrifying choreography that makes anyone want to dance.
Karol G—"Provenza"
Fresh off her 2022 Coachella performance, the Latin music superstar released her first official single of 2022. "Provenza" is a song that represents a new freedom. It's described as a place that invites you to return to old times and relive those beloved memories from a peaceful mindset full of inclusion, love and good vibes. Consider us in!
Anne Wilson feat. Hillary Scott—"Mamas"
The Christian musician teamed up with the lead singer of Lady A for a special song that captures the heart of all that mothers are. "I am beyond grateful and honored that Hillary was willing to be a part of this song," Anne told E! News. "It was such a dream working on this one with her and seeing the song come to life. I can't wait to see where God takes this song and all that are touched by it."
Alesso feat. Zara Larsson—"Words"
The song merges Alesso's dynamic sound design with a magnetic vocal performance from Zara. Together, they will have music fans singing the chorus including, "I got the words ‘I love you' sitting on the tip of my tongue."
Train feat. Melanie C—"AM Gold"
As the diamond-selling band prepares to hit the road for their summer tour with Jewel, fans are being treated to a special remix of their hit song with Sporty Spice. Train's title track from their forthcoming studio album out May 20 continues to climb the charts and this version will only help.
Becky G—"No Mienten"
Before her new album Esquemas is released on May 13, the global superstar debuted an infectious, up-tempo track. Becky sings in Spanish: "Last night you slipped out an ‘I love you'/And they say drunks don't lie." We're hooked!
Midland feat. Jon Pardi—"Longneck Way To Go"
Described as a banjo-forward busted love song, Midland's new track is a true group event with help from Jon Pardi. "Sometimes killin' the pain is a team sport, so when we were listening to ‘Longneck Way To Go,' we thought bringing in Jon would ramp up the drink-til-you-drop of it all," Cam Duddy shared. "He loves those drinking and heartbreak songs as much as we do."
Jordana Bryant—"Guilty"
When writing this personal song, the 16-year-old wanted to inspire people to put themselves out there. "Life's too short to waste time not having the confidence to say what you're feeling," she told E! News. "I see so many of my friends spend too much energy trying to hide their feelings for someone, so I wanted to create a song that could inspire people to take a chance!"
PinkPantheress feat. Willow—"Where You Are"
This hot new track combines PinkPantheress' signature saccharine nature with Willow's pop-punk vocals. Together, they create an addictive single that deserves to be played all weekend long.
Happy listening!