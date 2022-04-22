Lululemon’s Newly Expanded Resale Program Has Great Deals on Like New Leggings, Tank Tops & More

Lululemon's successful trade-in and resale program that launched in two states last year is now available to shoppers nationwide.

Apr 22, 2022
Ecomm, Lululemon ResaleLululemon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. 

Lululemon fans, now's your chance to score some great discounts on leggings, tops, jackets and more while doing good for the environment at the same time. 

In 2021, Lululemon launched Lululemon Like New in Texas and California. The program allowed shoppers to not only trade in pre-loved clothing in exchange for gift cards, but also shop for gently used items at really good discounted prices.

Naturally, the program was well-received so now that brand has expanded Lululemon Like New to be available to shoppers nationwide. 

How does Lululemon Like New work?

If you're looking to trade-in your gently used Lululemon items, all you have to do is take it to your local store. Once your items are accepted, you'll receive an e-gift card that you can use in store and online. The amount you get depends on the type of item you trade-in. For instance, tank tops, shirts, shorts and skirts get $5, leggings, hoodies, sweatshirts and bags gets $10, and outerwear gets $25. 

You can also shop Gently Used or Good as New items and score great deals on everything from leggings to bodysuits to hoodies. You may even find some hidden gems like discontinued styles. It's a really easy way to help the planet and be more eco-friendly. 

We've rounded up a few examples of things you can get at Lululemon Like New. Check those out below.  


Lululemon's Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Something For Every Type of Mom

Lululemon Align High Rise Crop - Resale

Lululemon's buttery soft Align High Rise Crop in pink lychee is available in the resale program in Good as New and Gently Used condition for under $50.

$88
$49
Lululemon

Lululemon Align Cropped Tank Top - Resale

Want a tank to match? You can score a Gently Used or Like New Align Cropped Tank Top for as low as $29.

$58
$29
Lululemon

Lululemon Align High Rise Short - Resale

If you're looking for shorts, Lululemon's Align High Rise Shorts are currently available on Lululemon Like New in several colors for under $40.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Sweatshirt - Resale

Lululemon's Perfectly Oversized Sweatshirt comes in nine colors including pale blue, rose, yellow green and more. You can get it in Good as New condition for $65.

$108
$65
Lululemon

Lululemon Rogue Renegade Zip Hoodie - Resale

This stylish zip hoodie is made with sweat wicking fabric to keep you cool. It's currently available in alpine white, black and rhino grey for as low as $65.

$128
$65
Lululemon

Lululemon Textured Crewneck Pullover - Resale

This super cute textured crewneck was designed to be naturally breathable and soft. You can get it in Good as New condition for just $65.

$108
$65
Lululemon

Lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Crop - Resale

Lululemon's highly versatile and breathable Wunder Train High Rise Crop is available in 16 colors including brights like Maldives Green and Blue Nile, and more classic colors like navy and black.

$88
$45
Lululemon

