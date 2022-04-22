Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck Slid Into Her DMs Before Reuniting With Jennifer Lopez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

Bennifer could've been…Bemma?

Yes, according to Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan. In the Netflix show's fifth episode of Season 5, she claimed that Ben Affleck had slid into her DMs on the dating app Raya "right before" he reunited with his now-fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

The topic of Emma and Ben's almost-romance came up in a conversation about Raya between Emma and Chrishell Stause, who asked if Emma "remembered when Ben Affleck went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something]," per US Weekly.

The actress appeared to be referencing the May 2021 viral video of the Oscar winner in which he allegedly reached out to a woman who had unmatched with him on the platform because she thought he was a catfish.

As it turns out, Emma had both seen the video and received a few messages of her own from the Gone Girl star.

"He may or may not have been texting me," she shared. "He may or may not have asked to grab…coffee a few times." (Given Ben's noted love of Dunkin' Donuts, we're going to assume he had a Dunkin' run in mind.)