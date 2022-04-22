Nikki Glaser's Most Epic Comedy Central Roast Moments Will Have You Cackling

Watch : Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Burn, baby, burn!

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, is known for many things: her stand-up comedy, her TV shows, her podcast and her obsession with Taylor Swift. But her top talent may be burning celebrities at Comedy Central's infamous roasts.

Glaser isn't afraid to fry some of Hollywood's biggest names, from Rob Lowe to Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Martha Stewart and more. No one is safe, and her clever digs have rightfully earned her a spot in Comedy Central's Hall of Flame.

Soon, her family will have to face her fury, as the star is headed back to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres May 1.

Before she makes her E! debut, we're taking a look back at some of Glaser' best Comedy Central Roast moments. See her hilariously call out Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Spade, Caitlyn Jenner and more stars in the gallery below.