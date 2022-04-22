Nikki Glaser's Most Epic Comedy Central Roast Moments Will Have You Cackling

In honor of her new E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, check out the comedian's best burns from her Comedy Central Roast appearances and find out which celebs faced the fire!

Watch: Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Burn, baby, burn!

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, is known for many things: her stand-up comedy, her TV shows, her podcast and her obsession with Taylor Swift. But her top talent may be burning celebrities at Comedy Central's infamous roasts.

Glaser isn't afraid to fry some of Hollywood's biggest names, from Rob Lowe to Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Martha Stewart and more. No one is safe, and her clever digs have rightfully earned her a spot in Comedy Central's Hall of Flame.

Soon, her family will have to face her fury, as the star is headed back to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, which premieres May 1.

Before she makes her E! debut, we're taking a look back at some of Glaser' best Comedy Central Roast moments. See her hilariously call out Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Spade, Caitlyn Jenner and more stars in the gallery below.

All hail Nikki Glaser, the queen of the roast.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? premieres May 1 at 10 p.m. on E!.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robert De Niro

"I can't even believe I get to share this stage with you tonight, Robert De Niro. And by this stage, I mean the final one of your life," Glaser joked before immediately apologizing to the Hollywood legend. "I'm sorry. I don't feel right about any of this."

Manny Carabel/WireImage
Rob Lowe

How can you make fun of Rob Lowe without calling out his handsome looks? "Rob defies age…restrictions," Glaser joked, comparing him to the Greek god Adonis while poking fun at celebrity men's tastes in younger women. "I had such a crush on you when I was a little girl. If only I'd known that's when I had my best shot."

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
David Spade

"David Spade, the host with the most…step stools in your apartment," she said about the famous comedian's height. "David, you've seriously influenced so many female comic's…haircuts."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner

Glaser recalled how before Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner was "such an incredible athlete," saying, "People forget just how fast you once ran from your first family to go be on a reality show."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Peyton Manning

"I don't know much about football, but I love Peyton [Manning] in commercials," Glaser said about the former NFL quarterback. "You're so good in them, legitimately. I'd say you're the greatest of all time. I'd say, you're like the Tom Brady of being in commercials. You know, the greatest."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York
Martha Stewart

"My mom has learned everything from Martha Stewart about cooking and cleaning and withholding affection," Glaser said about the TV host and businesswoman, "so it's close to my heart."

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock
Edward Norton

"Ed [Norton] looks to me like if a marionette became a boy and then that boy became an a--hole," said Glaser. "He was so hot in Fight Club, right? When he was Brad Pitt, that was nuts."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images For Comedy Central
Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Calling Joseph Gordon-Levitt "so cute [and] so adorable," Glaser poked fun at his child-like size, joking, "I bet you eat p---y but only with the crust cut off first."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Alec Baldwin

"Alec Baldwin, what an honor to be here roasting Justin Bieber's wife's oldest, fattest uncle," Nikki Glaser joked about the 30 Rock star. "You have four kids under the age of six. How do you do it? I mean, isn't your s---n just oatmeal at this point?"

