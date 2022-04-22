Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Dating Dealbreakers After Common Breakup

Tiffany Haddish is ready to date again after splitting with Common—and she is not fooling around about her must-haves in a mate. Read on to find out why "land" is in and "funky armpits" are out.

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers

Tiffany Haddish is a comedy star, but her dating requirements are no joke.

The actress revealed she's "back on the dating apps" following her breakup with Common—noting it's been "interesting" and an "adventure"—during her guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She then listed the hilarious non-negotiables in her profile.

"Good credit score because I need to know you're responsible," Haddish said. "You need to have good hygiene. That's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath or funky armpits."

But wait, there's more. "I've been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys, and I don't mind men wearing jewelry, but if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don't own no land, that's a problem for me," Haddish said, later adding, "Land then diamonds. Because where do the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. Like, I got diamonds, yes I do, because I got land."

2022 Celebrity Breakups

News of Haddish and Common's split broke in November. The Girls Trip alum and the Grammy-winning artist had dated for more than a year, with Haddish confirming their romance in August 2020.  

"It was an amicable split," a source close to Common told E! News. "They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward." 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

3

Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck DM'd Her for a Date Before J. Lo Reunion

Still, the former couple has stayed on good terms. "I miss him from time to time," Haddish said on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored in December, "but that's with, I think, any relationship , an intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool." 

She added, "I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He will always be cool." 

As she ventures into the wild world of online romance, Haddish might want to consider writing her own dating guide. We've even got an idea for the title: Land Then Diamonds.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

3

Emma Hernan Says Ben Affleck DM'd Her for a Date Before J. Lo Reunion

4
Exclusive

RHOBH's Garcelle Gives Update on Her Spat With Kyle Richards

5

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

Latest News

Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA

Hayden Panettiere Shares Message From Ex Wladimir Klitschko

Exclusive

Are Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Still Living Together? He Says...

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax

Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

Exclusive

TikTok's Tayler Holder Reflects on Being "Cancelled" in Open Letter

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Becky G and More New Music Musts