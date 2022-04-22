Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Dating Dealbreakers After Common Breakup

Tiffany Haddish is a comedy star, but her dating requirements are no joke.
The actress revealed she's "back on the dating apps" following her breakup with Common—noting it's been "interesting" and an "adventure"—during her guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She then listed the hilarious non-negotiables in her profile.
"Good credit score because I need to know you're responsible," Haddish said. "You need to have good hygiene. That's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath or funky armpits."
But wait, there's more. "I've been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys, and I don't mind men wearing jewelry, but if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don't own no land, that's a problem for me," Haddish said, later adding, "Land then diamonds. Because where do the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. Like, I got diamonds, yes I do, because I got land."
News of Haddish and Common's split broke in November. The Girls Trip alum and the Grammy-winning artist had dated for more than a year, with Haddish confirming their romance in August 2020.
"It was an amicable split," a source close to Common told E! News. "They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward."
Still, the former couple has stayed on good terms. "I miss him from time to time," Haddish said on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored in December, "but that's with, I think, any relationship , an intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool."
She added, "I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He will always be cool."
As she ventures into the wild world of online romance, Haddish might want to consider writing her own dating guide. We've even got an idea for the title: Land Then Diamonds.
