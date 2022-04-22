RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Her Spat With Kyle Richards Over Kathy Hilton

Bad blood in Beverly Hills? Not for Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.
E! News caught up with Garcelle at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris on April 21 in Las Vegas—where she was showing her support for her longtime friend Lisa Vanderpump—and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about all of the off-screen drama currently playing out ahead of season 12, including her recent spats with castmates Kyle and Erika Jayne.
After seemingly being on good terms with Kyle, Garcelle inadvertently caused a riff during her April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Kathy Hilton are currently closer than Kathy and her sister Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely."
Kyle admitted to being upset by the comment during an Amazon Live stream the following day. So, Garcelle reached out "and apologized if I hurt her feelings," she told E! News. "I felt really bad."
Garcelle explained that she was simply trying to "bring it" to WWHL when she was participating in the Q&A game typical for the tea-spilling show.
That's doesn't mean Garcelle isn't actually close with Kathy, though. Contrary to what Kyle said about her only knowing her sister for "two seasons on a reality show," Garcelle explained, "I've known her for a long time. She also co-hosted The Real for a whole week."
Garcelle was a full-time host on the daytime talk show until it was cancelled earlier this month.
"I'm so sad," Garcelle said of The Real. "I feel like we were unleashed into the zeitgeist of talk shows, all women of color. We had different ideas and I'm really sad. I've only had two years, but that being said, I love the fact that these women were able to have eight seasons of this show, which is phenomenal."
Now, Garcelle is focusing on her role as a Real Housewife. Season 12 of RHOBH has yet to premiere, but there's already plenty of off-screen drama surrounding her recently released memoir. Erika, angry that Garcelle promoted the book by posting a clip of them from the new season's trailer, went as far as to film herself throwing it in the trash.
"I thought it was a s--tty thing to do," Garcelle told E! News. "A woman towards another woman. But also I also feel like the clip that I played to promote my book was part of our story. So it's not like I made it up."
Garcelle said she and Erika have yet to work out their issues, let alone talk at all, adding, "We'll deal with it at the reunion."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres May 11 on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
