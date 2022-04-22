Madeleine McCann Case: Suspect Identified 15 Years After Her Disappearance

Nearly 15 years after Madeleine McCann disappeared in Portugal while on vacation with her family, a suspect has been identified in the toddler’s case.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 22, 2022 3:32 PMTags
LegalCrimeTrue Crime
Watch: Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later

A suspect has been identified in the 2007 case of missing toddler Madeleine McCann.

The Prosecutor's Office in Faro, Portugal, announced in a statement on April 21 that an individual has been made an official suspect by German authorities under the request of Portuguese officials, however, the suspect has not been named publicly and has not yet been charged. 

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 while vacationing in the Algarve region of Portugal with her family. She was only 3 years old when she went missing from her bedroom as her parents—Kate and Gerry McCann—dined nearby with friends. 

Authorities launched an international hunt for the toddler, but she was never found, and no one was ever charged for her disappearance. 

Kate and Gerry—also parents to 17-year-old twins Sean and Amelie—were named suspects in 2007 by Portuguese police, but maintained their innocence in their daughter's disappearance. They were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing. 

read
What Happened to Madeleine McCann: Hope Persists as Months Turn into Years and Police Chase New Leads

In 2020, German police separately identified Christian Brueckner as a suspect in Madeleine's case. At the time, prosecutors said they had evidence linking him to the young girl's disappearance. 

However, there was not enough evidence to charge Christian in court. He is currently behind bars in a German prison for drug offenses and has a pending seven-year sentence for allegedly raping a 72-year-old woman in the same region of Portugal where Madeleine went missing.

According to CNN, Christian has denied having any involvement in the young girl's disappearance.

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

3

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash After Poolside Reunion

A spokesperson from the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Office in Germany said in 2020 that they were "assuming" Madeleine was dead. However, Madeleine's parents have remained hopeful.

Clarence Mitchell, a spokesperson for Kate and Gerry, told BBC in 2020 that the family has "never given up hope of finding Madeleine alive, even now despite all these grim reports that are emerging, because they haven't had anything to suggest the worst has happened."

He added, "They say they need peace. They need to find peace. And I think everybody can understand that."

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash After Poolside Reunion

3

Suspect Identified in Madeleine McCann Disappearance Case

4

20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

5

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Latest News

See Gigi Hadid Ask BFF Blake Lively To Bartend Her 27th Birthday Party

Exclusive

Where Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz Stand After He Hangs With Randall

Suspect Identified in Madeleine McCann Disappearance Case

YouTuber Tess Christine Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Exclusive

Drag Race Finalists Angeria and Lady Camden Discuss Romance

6 Unique & Meaningful Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Treasure Forever

It Cosmetics 50% Off Deals: Here Are the 10 Must-Buy Products