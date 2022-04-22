It Cosmetics 50% Off Deals: Here Are the 10 Must-Buy Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It Cosmetics has the skincare and makeup products that will help you look and feel like your best self. Those before and after photos where someone looks like completely different person are impressive and all, but who wants to transform into someone else when they get ready for the day? Instead, go for that "your skin but better" look with the brand's innovative cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and eye cream.
If you have It Cosmetics products, you already know how amazing they are. If you haven't, then this is a great time for you to shop because some of their bestselling products are on sale for 50% off. Plus, there are some bundles with multiple products at a 30% discount. Here are the must-shop products.
It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream
Say hello to smooth, refreshed skin with this wrinkle-reducing retinol product. It combines the best benefits of a cream with a serum. The brand claims that this reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots in addition to improving skin firmness.
Check out the before and after photos below. An It Cosmetics shopper said, "I used every other night and notice fine lines on my forehead visibly reduced after about two weeks!"
It Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil
The Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil exfoliates and soothes the skin, according to the brand. Just leave this on overnight and you will wake up to hydrated, refreshed skin with a strengthened skin barrier, per It Cosmetics.
An enthusiastic shopper shared, "I received a sample of this product and wasn't quite sure what I was expecting out of it. Let me say that the little bitty sample bottle went a long way! After the first use I saw a radiance and smoothness in the texture of my 41 year old skin the next day! I stuck with the regimen of using it nightly. I've used it for exactly a week and still have half a bottle left. I received compliments that the foundation I used looked very natural and flawless...um I was NOT wearing foundation! So here I am writing this review and about to order myself a full sized bottle of this fountain of youth!"
It Cosmetics Correct + Perfect Duo
This duo delivers an effective one-two punch. The Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum is said to visibly reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation while clearing up the skin, according to the brand.
The CC+ Cream is an unbelievable product that gives you full coverage and the appearance of your skin but better. It's so easy to use and it blends in so easily with your skin. It has 5,800+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "This It cosmetics CC cream is the best I've ever used and will forever be in my caboodle! I love this stuff, it feels so nice on my face and has slowly been correcting my skin tone which tends to be red in places."
It Cosmetics Wake Up With Confidence Gift Set
It Cosmetics claims that this combination works to even out skin tone and minimize the look of pores. The Bye Bye Dark Spots Niacinamide Serum is said to reduce dark spots and discoloration. The brand says that the Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream visibly improves five of the top signs of aging skin, including wrinkles.
A fan of the dark spot serum said, "I saw my dark spots disappearing within a week of my first application. I have used as instructed both am & pm, I am amazed how quickly this works!! I would highly recommend this product!!"
It Cosmetics Rejuvenate & Hydrate Duo
Hydration is the primary goal of this duo. The brand claims that this moisturizer provides 24 hours of continuous hydration. The cleanser is super gentle, yet effective.
A longtime fan of the moisturizer said, "I have probably purchased 10 jars of this cream in the past 2 years. It is the only cream I will use on my face. It works for me. Love the scent."
It Cosmetics Plump & Glow Duo
This set includes the iconic Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer and the Bye Bye Lines Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The combination delivers hydration to your skin, per the brand.
It Cosmetics Lasts All Night Makeup Trio
This trio is full of game-changing products. According to It Cosmetics, these will "keep your makeup in place for up to 16 hours." Let's look at the set:
- Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+: Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+- This oil-free primer is just what you need to create a smooth canvas for makeup application and extend the wear of your makeup.
- Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare- This buildable coverage foundation is hydrating with a radiant finish.
- Your Skin But Better Setting Spray+- When you're done applying makeup, finish the look with this spray. The brand claims that it controls oil and shine, giving your makeup a 16-hour wear.
It Cosmetics Super Mom Gift Set
Even if you're not a mom, eye makeup enthusiasts will appreciate this pairing. The mascara gives your lashes the appearance of increased length and volume in just one coat. The eyeliner is easy to use, it applies smoothly, and it delivers a super saturated color.
It Cosmetics Partners in Complexion Perfection Set- Oil-Free Matte
If you prefer a matte look, this full-coverage foundation delivers. Plus, it is a color corrector, it has SPF 40 for sun protection, and it's an anti-aging serum, according to the brand. Apply that foundation with this plush makeup brush.
A fan of the foundation said, "I love this foundation. It evens my skin without being cakey or heavy. I am a convert."
It Cosmetics Ultimate Bestsellers Gift Set
These are two of It Cosmetics' most popular products ever: CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ and the Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer. This combination gives you impeccable coverage, hydration, and sun protection at the same time.
