Inside Sofia Richie’s Surprise Hawaiian Proposal From Her “Perfect Match” Elliot Grainge

A perfect proposal for a "perfect match."

A source exclusively tells E! News that Sofia Richie did not suspect her engagement was coming when Elliot Grainge popped the question during a trip with family and friends in Hawaii.

"Sofia truly had no idea," the insider shared. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation," adding, "Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

The source explained that Elliot got down on one knee right before they were set to have dinner, and that Sofia's best friends and her sister Nicole Richie were present. While the actual proposal may have come as a surprise for Sofia, the source said that taking this next step has been a topic of discussion for the two.

"They have been talking about getting engaged since they first started dating," the insider said. "And Sofia knew Elliot was the one."

Now that he's popped the question, the source says Sofia is "over the moon."