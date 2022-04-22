Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's 5th Birthday With Tribute to Doctors Who Saved His Life

Watch : Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel's Ultimate April Fools Prank

Five years after experiencing every parent's worst nightmare, Jimmy Kimmel continues to honor the medical team that helped his little boy.

To celebrate son Billy's birthday on April 21, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a special shout-out. "Happy 5th birthday to our little nut," Kimmel wrote in an Instagram post that showed Billy getting ready to blow out his birthday candles. "We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy's life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care."

Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney welcomed Billy in 2017. Hours after his birth, the child was taken to the newborn intensive care unit. According to a video McNearney shared in 2020, Billy was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot/VSD (congenital heart defects) and underwent his first of three heart surgeries at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles when he was just 3 days old. He would go on to have more than 60 doctor's appointments in three years.