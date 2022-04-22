Selling Sunset Gift Guide: Keep It Real (Estate) With These Picks Inspired by the Netflix Show

Selling Sunset Season 5 starts Apr. 22, 2022. Celebrate with items influenced by Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 22, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Ecomm, Selling Sunset Gift GuideNINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

After a highly anticipated wait, Selling Sunset Season 5 is finally streaming on Netflix. We get to see Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's short-lived romance. Christine Quinn has a new bestie, Chelsea Lazkani. Mary Fitzgerald landed a new role at the Oppenheim group. Heather Rae Young is in wedding planning mode, excited to become Mrs. Tarek El Moussa.

Obviously, the best way to celebrate Selling Sunset is to watch the show, but when you're done watching Season 5, how are you going to fill the void waiting for Season 6? Shopping, of course. And, no I'm not talking about investing in high-end real estate, although that would be a very thematic way to celebrate. Instead, shop these picks from the ultimate Selling Sunset gift guide.

Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Shares Her Favorite Amazon Products & Some Designer Dupes

I Just Want To Drink Wine and Watch Selling Sunset Shirt

Don't we all want to do this? This shirt comes in several colors with sizes ranging from small to 2X.

$22
$19
Etsy

Selling Sunset Wine Glass,

This wine glass pairs perfectly with that t-shirt, doesn't it?

$10
Etsy

Selling Sunset Team Mug

Support your favorite cast member with one of these mugs. You can pick your favorite realtor when you check out.

$16
Etsy

Are You Still Watching Selling Sunset? Sweatshirt

The answer to this question is always, yes. Don't judge me, Netflix.

$37
$33
Etsy

Selling Sunset Birthday Card

As much as you'd love to give your bestie a new house, it might not be in your budget. This cute card is perfect for your fellow Selling Sunset viewers.

$5
Etsy

Selling Sunset Heather Tote Bag

If Heather's shocked face is so you watching the show, you just found your new go-to tote bag.

$20
Redbubble

Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work by Chrishell Stause

Learn more about Chrishell's life pre-reality TV and get some behind-the-scenes scoop with her memoir.

$29
$23
Amazon

How to Be a Boss B*tch by Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn's book is full of empowering insights and motivation to live your best life.

$27
$24
Amazon

Ciate London Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream

These liquid lipsticks from Christine's makeup collection are so cool. They change colors in response to the temperature. 

$18
Ciate London

Jason & Brett Oppenheim, Name a Better Duo Mug

If you live for the Jason and Brett Oppenheim appearances, get this mug in honor of your favorite entrepreneurial twins.

$16
Redbubble

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn Graphic T-Shirt

This shirt is the ultimate statement for anyone on #TeamChristine.

$36
Redbubble

Oppenheim Real Estate Shirt

Ironically, you'll never see a t-shirt at the Oppenheim Group since they all dress to the nines. Even so, this is a great way to represent your favorite real estate brokerage. This top comes in many colors.

$21
Redbubble

I Would Rather Be Watching Selling Sunset Classic T-shirt

This sentiment always applies. And you can get this shirt in many colors.

$21
Redbubble

Selling Sunset Soy Candle

This Christine-inspired candle is just such a mood. You can pick the scent and the jar color to go along with your aesthetic.

$15
Etsy

Selling Sunset Cast Inspired Vinyl Sticker

Turn anything you own into Selling Sunset merch with this sticker representing the cast. Put this on your laptop, notebook, water bottle, locker, or anywhere else you want to showcase your fandom.

$8
Etsy

Selling Sunset Burgers and Botox Tote Bag

You'll feel like a guest at Christine's Burgers and Botox-themed party with this tote bag... just minus the burgers and Botox.

$16
Etsy

Team Chrishell Selling Sunset Netflix Mug

Start your day with this "Team Chrishell" coffee mug.

$16
Etsy

I Don’t Start the Drama I Finish It Selling Sunset Netflix Real Estate Mug

If this Christine quote is your mantra, you need this mug.

$16
Etsy

Selling Sunset, Burgers and Botox T-Shirt

Christine really does have the best themed events, right? This t-shirt is iconic. 

$26
Etsy

Selling Sunset Birthday Card

Your bestie will love this birthday card.

$4
Etsy

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn Netflix Show Moving in Card

This is the perfect card to bring to a housewarming party.

$5
Etsy

Selling Sunset Mood T-Shirts

You can get one of these "mood" shirts in honor of your favorite cast member and season. There are many colors to choose from too.

$20
Etsy

Selling Sunset Ladies T-Shirt

Celebrate the OG cast with this simple, yet iconic t-shirt. This one comes in a bunch of different colors.

$30
$24
Etsy

If you're looking for more Selling Sunset-inspired shopping check these out:

