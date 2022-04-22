Sean “Diddy” Combs Is Hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards 25 Years After His First Win

Need someone who truly understands how to treat an award show? Sean "Diddy" Combs has it covered.
The "I Need a Girl" singer will be hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MRC and NBC announced on April 22. The award show also marks a special occasion for Diddy, as it will be 25 years since he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his album No Way Out.
"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," Diddy said in a statement on April 22. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."
The BBMAs will take place on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be available to stream on NBC and Peacock.
The night will also be special for Mary J Blige who will be relieving the honorary Icon Award. The "Real Love" singer will also have a "breathtaking performance" on the BBMA stage, per Billboard.
"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Mary said in a statement. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."
Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are also expected to grace the stage with performances.
Billboard announced the nominees in March, showing The Weeknd leading the pack with 17 total nominations, including Top Artist. Doja Cat followed the "Blinding Lights" singer with 14 nominations including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, and Top Viral Song. Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and Kanye West tied with 13 nods each.
Diddy's—who previously won two BBMAs—last significant appearance on the Billboard Music Awards stage was for a 2017 tribute to Notorious B.I.G, performing on what would've been his 45th birthday.
Last year's host for the BBMAs was Nick Jonas, hosting from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And in 2020, Kelly Clarkson returned to host the award show for the third time in a row.
Watch Diddy host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on NBC and Peacock on May 15.
