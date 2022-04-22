Sean “Diddy” Combs Is Hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards 25 Years After His First Win

Watch : Sean "Diddy" Combs Left SPEECHLESS on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Need someone who truly understands how to treat an award show? Sean "Diddy" Combs has it covered.

The "I Need a Girl" singer will be hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MRC and NBC announced on April 22. The award show also marks a special occasion for Diddy, as it will be 25 years since he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his album No Way Out.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," Diddy said in a statement on April 22. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

The BBMAs will take place on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be available to stream on NBC and Peacock.