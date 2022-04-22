Latin American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Grammys 2022: BEST Red Carpet Moments

You're invited to the hottest party in Las Vegas.

On April 21, Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the 2022 Latin American Music Awards live from the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Broadcast live on Telemundo and Peacock, the annual awards show will recognize the very best in Latin music over the past year. Bad Bunny is favored to win big after he received a total of 10 nominations including Artist of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed close behind with eight impressive nods.

During the event, Christian Nodal will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award while Lupita D'Alessio will receive the Legend Award.

And it wouldn't be a music awards show without some unforgettable performances. Black Eyed Peas, Sofía Reyes, CNCO, Luis Fonsi and Prince Royce are all expected to hit the stage and sing one of their biggest hits.

Before the show kicks off, however, there are plenty of red carpet fashion looks to dissect and discuss.