Latin American Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the 2022 Latin AMAs live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Find out what the stars are wearing to the special event.

You're invited to the hottest party in Las Vegas.

On April 21, Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the 2022 Latin American Music Awards live from the Michelob Ultra Arena. 

Broadcast live on Telemundo and Peacock, the annual awards show will recognize the very best in Latin music over the past year. Bad Bunny is favored to win big after he received a total of 10 nominations including Artist of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed close behind with eight impressive nods. 

During the event, Christian Nodal will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award while Lupita D'Alessio will receive the Legend Award.

And it wouldn't be a music awards show without some unforgettable performances. Black Eyed PeasSofía ReyesCNCO, Luis Fonsi and Prince Royce are all expected to hit the stage and sing one of their biggest hits. 

Before the show kicks off, however, there are plenty of red carpet fashion looks to dissect and discuss. 

Keep reading to see the designer gowns, bold suits and head-turning looks on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin AMAs. 

And mark your calendars for the show airing Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. 

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Black Eyed Peas
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Sofia Reyes
Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Gloria Trevi
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Ozuna
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Jacqueline Bracamontes
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Cristian de la Fuente
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Rafael Amaya
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Kali Uchis
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Jay Wheeler
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Emilia Mernes
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Nastya Kamenskikh
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Tiago PZK
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Maria Becerra
Bryan Steffy/Telemundo
Boza
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Jessica Carrillo

