10 Clean & Sustainable Beauty Brands to Add to Your Beauty Routine

Now that we're right in the middle of spring with summer not too far away, it's the perfect time to give your beauty and skincare routine a bit of a refresh. Since April 22 is Earth Day, why not try incorporating more clean and sustainable beauty products into your routine?
Nowadays, there are so many beauty and skincare brands that are committed to being better for the environment. In fact, Sephora has made finding those brands a lot easier with a dedicated section for products that are both good for your skin and eco-friendly. You'll notice that these products have a Clean + Planet Positive seal, which means they're made without products that are known to be harmful and they also use responsible packaging, among other things. Products with Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive seal are all great to add to your routine, but those aren't the only ones.
We've rounded up some clean and sustainable beauty brands that you should be on your radar. Check those out below.
KORA Organics
KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr is a Climate Neutral Certified brand, which means they only use recycled, recyclable, refillable or biodegradable material in their primary and secondary packaging whenever possible, and have been doing so since 2021. The brand has a lot of top-rated and award-winning skincare products like the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask was made to polish, brighten and detox your skin.
Biossance
Biossance is an award-winning clean skincare brand that Reese Witherspoon is a global brand ambassador for. In fact, Reese has curated sets for the brand like the recently launched Sunshine Set featuring a few of her favorite products. We love everything Biossance comes out with, especially their super moisturizing Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer.
United & Free
The founders of United and Free and wanted to create a beauty brand that was good for your skin, hair and the planet. Their Softening Balm for Dry Skin and Hair is a multipurpose product that can treat dry skin and redness, soften stretch marks and scars and hydrate and soften dry hair.
Tata Harper
Tata Harper is a luxury skincare brand that only uses the best organic ingredients found all across the globe. According to the brand, every product they make is 100% natural and completely biodegradable. Their Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser is a great product to try. It's perfect for every day use and will work to buff and polish to give you smooth, radiant skin.
Merit
Merit is a beauty brand that specializes in minimalist beauty and creates products that are safe for the body, skin and planet. According to the brand, they've also aimed to eliminate the use of virgin material in their packaging as much as possible. One product worth trying is their Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick which is a lipstick that basically feels like a lip balm. There are numerous shades to choose from, and it comes in recyclable packaging.
Saie
Saie is another beauty brand that has Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive Beauty seal. They make a lot of really great products that you can easily apply when you're on a time crunch, like their Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush that'll brighten your skin and protect it from free-radicals and environmental damage.
Briogeo
If you're looking for clean and sustainable hair care products, look no further than Briogeo. Their shopper-fave Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo is definitely worth adding to your routine, as well as the Don't Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment, which is an intensive weekly treatment that's said to strengthen damaged, brittle, and broken hair after just one use.
ILIA
ILIA is a beauty brand that works with Pact Collective to "recycle the hard-to-recycle." Shoppers can mail in up to 10 empty beauty products per month from ILIA or any other brand, and Pact Collective will break it down responsibly so it doesn't end up in a landfill. If you want to try the brand, we recommend the customer-fave Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation or the Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Lip Tint.
JVN
JVN has everything you need to keep your hair looking absolutely flawless, while using materials that are environmentally-friendly. If you're looking for a product to try, get the Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream which will style, moisturize, tame frizz and protect your hair from UV damage.
Youth to the People
Youth to the People is a vegan skincare brand that has Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive Beauty seal. Their top-rated Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is one we swear by. It's thick, super moisturizing and is made with ingredients that work well for sensitive or reactive skin. Another product we highly recommend is the Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C, which leaves your skin feeling so soft and smooth in the morning.
