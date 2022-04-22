10 Clean & Sustainable Beauty Brands to Add to Your Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that we're right in the middle of spring with summer not too far away, it's the perfect time to give your beauty and skincare routine a bit of a refresh. Since April 22 is Earth Day, why not try incorporating more clean and sustainable beauty products into your routine?

Nowadays, there are so many beauty and skincare brands that are committed to being better for the environment. In fact, Sephora has made finding those brands a lot easier with a dedicated section for products that are both good for your skin and eco-friendly. You'll notice that these products have a Clean + Planet Positive seal, which means they're made without products that are known to be harmful and they also use responsible packaging, among other things. Products with Sephora's Clean + Planet Positive seal are all great to add to your routine, but those aren't the only ones.

We've rounded up some clean and sustainable beauty brands that you should be on your radar. Check those out below.