Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville Are "Casually Seeing Each Other": Inside Their Budding Romance

Lili Reinhart and Spencer Neville found love in the desert.
The two were seen getting close at Coachella 2022 and a source close to the Riverdale star exclusively told E! News that the two are "casually seeing each other."
"It's very new but she's really into him," the source said. "They met through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends. Lili and Spencer spent the entire weekend together at Coachella and had a lot of fun."
The source said that they had fun at the festival and were "very playful together." Photos of the two together showed Lili holding onto Spencer's arm as they ventured through the festival. Spencer kept by her side in a matching outfit, sporting white pants and shirt with a coral button up shirt while Lili wore a pink top and a lightweight jacket in various shades of pink.
"Lili has been spending a lot of time focusing on herself and Spencer has been the first person since her breakup that she's been really into," the source added. "Everyone around her says she seems very happy right now and her friends think Spencer is great."
Spencer, 31, is an actor who has had guest roles in Good Trouble, Ozark, and American Horror Story. He also played Derrick in Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2016. Lately he's been promoting his upcoming film about U.S. Navy fighter pilots in the Korean War, titled Devotion, which is expected to release in limited theaters in October.
He seemed to enjoy his experience at Coachella, writing on Instagram earlier this week, "what a time," a message that Lili liked. She also shared a solo pic of herself at the music festival and wrote, "Dis a happy bean."
Lili, 25, previously dated Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse off and on from 2017 to 2020. While they were often seen together on the red carpet, Cole and Lili played coy.
"We're not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot," Reinhart told W Magazine in 2019. "We're acknowledging that we're in a relationship, but it's a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."
In August 2020, Cole, 29, reflected on his relationship with Lili in an Instagram post featuring a photo of his co-star in a forest. "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote in the caption. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."
Cole went on to debut his new romance with model Ari Fournier, 22, in July 2021. He noticed that not all of his fans appreciated him discussing new relationship and joked at the time that it was time to "piss off the 14yos again" by posting photos of Ari online.
As for Lili, Spencer is the first person she's publicly dated since Cole. She and co-star Camila Mendes recently posted a video to TikTok in March where they joked about their past relationships. With a galaxy displayed behind their floating heads, Lili and Camila portrayed confused faces as the text over the video read, "us trying to figure out how to date people we don't work with." The jab showed that they were aware taking their onscreen romance off the screen in the past.
It seems Lili understood the assignment.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.