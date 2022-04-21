Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter After Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a family photo with Georgina Rodríguez and their five children, including their new baby girl, just days after he shared that his baby boy had died.

Apr 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo is introducing his daughter to the world.

The soccer star posted his first family photo with his five children on April 21, three days after sharing the tragic news that his and Georgina Rodriguez's baby boy had died

"Home sweet home," Cristiano wrote on Instagram, alongside the portrait taken on the couch which also featured his son Cristiano Jr., 11, his twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and his first child with Georgina, daughter Alana, 4. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us." 

He also thanked fans for all the "kind words and gestures" over the past week. "Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family," the Manchester United forward shared. "Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world." 

He and Georgina were expecting twins but shared on April 18 that only their daughter survived. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," he said at the time, adding that "only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness." 

photos
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

Friends and family later paid tribute following his baby boy's death, including his sister Katia Aveiro, who shared a message about her "angel" nephew. "I love you and my heart is all there on this side," she wrote to her family in Portuguese. "May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more."

See his new photo and more family moments below. 

EyePress News/Shutterstock
New Arrival

Cristiano shared their first family photo after welcoming their baby girl in April 2022. He announced the tragic death of the baby's twin brother a few days earlier.

Instagram
Babies on Board

On Oct. 28, 2021, Cristiano and Georgina shared their pregnancy announcement with the world. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

"It's time to celebrate my birthday," wrote Cristiano for his birthday celebration with his girlfriend and children. "Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Morning Cuddles

"The best way to start the day," wrote Cristiano on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Cristiano is all smiles as he spends the day with his son and Georgina by the water. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Happy Birthday to Eva and Mateo

"Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo!" wrote Cristiano on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his family in costumes at a birthday party. "We love you to the end of the world #prouddad." 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Family Bike Ride

Cristiano and his family went on a bike ride together! Look at that beautiful family. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Cozy Cuddles

"The greatest love," shared the father on Instagram, alongside a photo with all of his children. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

"Discovering my island with the best company," shared the proud father on Instagram with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. 

Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram
The Family that Celebrates Together, Stays Together

"Honored to received one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family," wrote Cristiano on Instagram after receiving the Globe Soccer Award. "Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!" 

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Award Show Date Night

Cristiano and his love attend the 26th MTV EMA's in November 2019. 

Instagram
Party of 6

The happy and complete family poses for this adorable photo. 

Instagram.com
Too adorable

"I'm a prisoner of these cute babies!" the soccer stud wrote along with this post. 

Instagram
Date night

The soccer stud and his girlfriend take this selfie during their parents' night out. 

Instagram
Family Fun

The couple happily poses along with the 37-year-old star's family. 

Instagram.com
Touching moment

"Her smell, her little sounds and that she's asleep on top of me...I am in a trance and she drives me crazy with love. Alanita and I say good night!" the Spanish beauty captioned this photo. 

Instagram
Christmas Time

The couple enjoys the holidays with their family. 

Instagram.com
Jet-set lifestyle

"On our way to see daddy play," Rodriguez captioned this photo of herself along with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and Ronaldo's family. 

Instagram.com
Alana and Mommy

Georgina shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message

Instagram
Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017. 

Instagram.com
Twin love

Early morning moments with these two are the best!

Instagram.com
Enjoying nature

This was Ronaldo's photo of the day back in October, and we love it too! 

Instagram.com
The family's three girls

Georgina shared this image with Eva Maria while expecting Alana. She captioned the photo with three princess emojis. 

Instagram.com
Can't fight fate

"The best moments in life aren't the ones you plan, they're unexpected and you're surrounded by the ones that you love most. It's not about where, it's about with who," Georgina captioned this photo of herself with Jr. 

Instagram
"Best company"

These two enjoyed a night out at Tatel in Madrid. 

Instagram
Pool day

Cristiano proudly poses with his family, you can spot Georgina and her baby bump as she holds Mateo. 

Instagram
Lunch date

The couple was enjoying a delicious meal in Madrid. 

Instagram
"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home. 

Instagram
quality time

Cristiano and Georgina pose with the twins and Jr.

Instagram.com
Touching moment

Cristiano and his three children pose behind along with a painting of his father. "You will always be with us," he wrote. 

photos
View More Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez's Family Album

