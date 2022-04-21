Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter After Son's Death

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo & Fiancee Get Support After Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is introducing his daughter to the world.

The soccer star posted his first family photo with his five children on April 21, three days after sharing the tragic news that his and Georgina Rodriguez's baby boy had died.

"Home sweet home," Cristiano wrote on Instagram, alongside the portrait taken on the couch which also featured his son Cristiano Jr., 11, his twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and his first child with Georgina, daughter Alana, 4. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."

He also thanked fans for all the "kind words and gestures" over the past week. "Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family," the Manchester United forward shared. "Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

He and Georgina were expecting twins but shared on April 18 that only their daughter survived. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," he said at the time, adding that "only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."