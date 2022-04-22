Earth Day 2022 Fact vs. Fiction: Bill Nye Breaks Down Eco-Friendly Myths

Fact or Fiction: Every day, each person in the United States makes about four pounds of garbage.

"It could be about right when you count everything," Nye explained. "You take all the manufacturing waste, all the industrial output and divide it by the total number of people. That could be two kilos or 4.4 pounds."



Fact or Faction: Recycling plastic does not help us reduce our carbon footprint.

"That's fiction. If you really could really recycle it, it would reduce our carbon footprint because we wouldn't be extracting petroleum, oil and gas to make the polymer in the first place," Nye explained. "The problem is if people don't recycle it, it ends up in the waste stream."