Rosie Perez Reveals If She Had a Crush on Her White Men Can't Jump Co-Star Woody Harrelson

Watch : Rosie Perez Gushes Over Chemistry With Woody Harrelson

Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson had just as much chemistry off-screen as they did on.

The actress discussed the White Men Can't Jump 30th anniversary reunion at the 2022 Oscars on E! News' Daily Pop, revealing her attraction to Harrelson during filming was unique.

"I've been with co-stars and the chemistry was just over, done, like a cheap affair," she said in an exclusive interview with host Justin Sylvester on the April 21 episode. "I guess with Woody is [it's] that we really love each other."

While playing Harrelson's girlfriend in the 1992 film, Perez admitted that she "definitely had a crush on him, but we kept it professional." She added, "Maybe that's the spark, too, that we never went there."

These days, the actress prefers to keep her romantic life with her husband, artist Eric Haze, on the private side.

"When I go to his events, I'm just the wife," she shared. "They're screaming, ‘Eric Haze! Eric Haze!' It's crazy. He was the same for me come Oscar night. It's a great partnership in that way. We don't get in each other's ways and we allow each other to shine when the moment calls for it."