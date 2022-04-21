Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's First Week in Court for Blac Chyna Trial

The Kardashians and Blac Chyna are having their day in court.
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all made court appearances this week as Chyna's defamation trial against them began. While Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who she is suing along with his mother and sisters for allegedly derailing her reality TV career, was noticeably absent from the legal proceedings on April 19, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that his family held their own inside the courtroom.
"Kim looked very serious. She did not crack a smile," the onlooker says. "Kris also looked serious. Khloe and Kylie appeared more relaxed."
The family was also dressed for court: Kim, Kylie and Kris opted for suits and Khloe wore a black turtleneck top and matching trousers. The group kept their makeup and jewelry to a minimum, with Kris leaving her rings and earrings at home.
The courtroom insider shared: "During the first 15 mins of this opening statement, all the Kardashians made no facial expressions other than just looking straight at the screen or at the jury," the insider shares, adding that Kylie "did not react" when her ex Tyga, who shares 9-year-old son King with Chyna, was mentioned in the proceedings. "They just politely paid attention without flinching."
And it seems like Kim is putting her legal studies to use. The eyewitness says the SKIMS mogul, who passed California's baby bar exam last year, was taking notes on a notepad "like she has her lawyer cap on."
The source adds, "Kim was engaged in the testimony, paying attention quite studiously."
On April 20, the group returned to court, with Kim, Kylie and Kris clad in suits once again. Meanwhile, Khloe wore a tan duster jacket over a matching knitted dress.
"They were clearly more dressed up and looked much more like themselves," the eyewitness tells E! News. "They all wore full makeup but nothing too glam."
During a break in the trial, Khloe was spotted fixing Kylie's hair while Kris walked around the courtroom. The insider notes of the family, "They seem like they were in good moods."
Chyna's defamation suit is against the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan—including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. In the suit, Chyna alleges that the family was responsible for the cancellation of the second season of her and Rob's E! spinoff, Rob & Chyna. She is also simultaneously suing Rob for assault, battery and harassment.
