Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Family Portraits Featuring Travis Barker and Their Kids

Watch : Travis Barker's SPECIAL Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought along all of their Mouseketeers for a day at Disney—and there's adorable photo proof!

Kourtney took to Instagram on April 20 to show off some pictures from her birthday celebration at Disneyland, which occurred on April 18. The photo album included a whole lot of family fun with two group shots of Kourtney and Travis alongside Alabama Barker, 16 and Landon Barker, 18, (who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) Atiana De La Hoya, 23, (who Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya) and Reign Disick, 7, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott's two oldest children—Mason Disick, 12 and Penelope Disick 9—were also on hand, though they missed the family portrait.

The post also featured a snapshot of Reign with a stuffed animal, a closeup look at a Mickey-shaped treat, views of the park, Kourtney's Minnie and Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cake and a photo of Kourtney and Travis hugging one another close in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.