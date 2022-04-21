Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Family Portraits Featuring Travis Barker and Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought along all of their Mouseketeers for a day at Disney—and there's adorable photo proof!
Kourtney took to Instagram on April 20 to show off some pictures from her birthday celebration at Disneyland, which occurred on April 18. The photo album included a whole lot of family fun with two group shots of Kourtney and Travis alongside Alabama Barker, 16 and Landon Barker, 18, (who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler) Atiana De La Hoya, 23, (who Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya) and Reign Disick, 7, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick.
Kourtney and Scott's two oldest children—Mason Disick, 12 and Penelope Disick 9—were also on hand, though they missed the family portrait.
The post also featured a snapshot of Reign with a stuffed animal, a closeup look at a Mickey-shaped treat, views of the park, Kourtney's Minnie and Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cake and a photo of Kourtney and Travis hugging one another close in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.
Fans took to the comment section to gush over the family photos with one user writing, "what a beautiful family you deserve all the love." Another chimed in, declaring the group as, "The cutest Disney gang."
Kourtney and Travis have proven to be big Disney fans. In May 2021, the pair took a trip to Disneyland with Mason, Penelope, Reign, Alabama, Atiana and Landon. In December 2021, Kourtney and Travis took another trip to the Happiest Place on Earth with Reign and Landon.
It's just a matter of time before this clan becomes an official family unit. Back in April, Travis and Kourtney did said "I do" during a surprise ceremony in Vegas. However, the pair were not able to obtain an official marriage license before arriving to the altar. That being said, they are reported to have an official wedding in the works.
Whether walking down the aisle or strolling the streets of Disneyland, this group knows how to show off their bond. Scroll on to see more photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family.