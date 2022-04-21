See Megan Fox's Hot Pink Hair Transformation in Trailer for New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debuted a pretty in pink hairstyle in the trailer for her upcoming film Good Mourning, which also stars her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson and more.

By Emlyn Travis Apr 21, 2022 8:31 PMTags
MoviesMegan FoxDove CameronPete DavidsonMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Megan Fox has a rosy outlook—and locks to match! 

The typically dark-haired star, 35, rocks pink tresses in the new trailer for her upcoming film, Good Mourning. The sneak peek was released on April 20.   

Megan's bold new look shines throughout the clip, including in one slow-motion moment where she uses a fire extinguisher to douse some flames. In a secondary scene, her character wears black lingerie as she bluntly tells her IRL fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, "You're an idiot. I hope you find your girlfriend."  

Written and directed by Mod Sun and MGK, Good Mourning follows rising actor London Clash (Machine Gun Kelly) as he struggles to manage his work/life balance after receiving what appears to be a breakup text from his girlfriend Apple (Becky G).

"Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London's day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture," the movie's synopsis reads. 

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

The film stars MGK alongside Megan, Pete DavidsonWhitney Cummings, Dove Cameron and more. You can watch the full trailer here.

YouTube

Back in March, Dove told Daily Pop all about her experience joining the cast's tight-knit friendship group while on set. "I fell in love with absolutely everybody on that set," she shared. "That was really amazing." 

Describing the film as a "classic throwback stoner comedy," Dove shared that Good Mourning had quickly become "one of my most favorite projects ever." 

Scroll on for even more amazing celebrity hair transformations below! 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

3

20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pine

Before attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, the actor stepped out in a beard presumably for his character in the upcoming film Poolman.

Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Chris Pine

While out in Los Angeles, the Star Trek alum was spotted sporting a head-turning look, which included a full beard and longer hair.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

3

20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

4
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

5

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash After Poolside Reunion

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Family Photos With Travis Barker

13 Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse Survivors Seek $130M From the FBI

Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

Elevate Your Burger with Chef Duff Goldman

See Megan Fox's Hot Pink Hair Transformation in Trailer for New Movie

NeNe Leakes Sues RHOA Team for Alleged Racist Work Environment

Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Nonbinary