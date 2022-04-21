See Megan Fox's Hot Pink Hair Transformation in Trailer for New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Megan Fox has a rosy outlook—and locks to match!

The typically dark-haired star, 35, rocks pink tresses in the new trailer for her upcoming film, Good Mourning. The sneak peek was released on April 20.

Megan's bold new look shines throughout the clip, including in one slow-motion moment where she uses a fire extinguisher to douse some flames. In a secondary scene, her character wears black lingerie as she bluntly tells her IRL fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, "You're an idiot. I hope you find your girlfriend."

Written and directed by Mod Sun and MGK, Good Mourning follows rising actor London Clash (Machine Gun Kelly) as he struggles to manage his work/life balance after receiving what appears to be a breakup text from his girlfriend Apple (Becky G).

"Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London's day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture," the movie's synopsis reads.