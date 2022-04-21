RHOA's NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo and Andy Cohen for Alleged Racist and Hostile Work Environment

Former Housewife NeNe Leakes is suing Bravo and the teams behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta, alleging that they did not stop or prevent a racist work environment from thriving on set.

By Paige Strout Apr 21, 2022 8:08 PMTags
TVLegalReality TVLawsuitNeNe LeakesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesAndy CohenNBCU
Watch: NeNe Leakes Says Cynthia Bailey Is "Lying Through Her Teeth"

According to NeNe Leakes, things in Atlanta aren't as peachy-keen as they seem.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is suing Bravo, RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen and the production companies behind the hit reality franchise for allegedly allowing a racist and hostile work environment on set, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The lawsuit—which also names NBCUniversal, True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants—was filed in Atlanta federal court and states, "For years, NBC, Bravo and True have fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated—if not encouraged—racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees."

The case's legal documents also cite alleged examples of "racially-insensitive" behavior by Leakes' former RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, though she is not listed as a defendant.

The documents state, "From the outset, Zolciak-Biermann was allowed and permitted to engage in racially-offensive conduct and/or make racially-offensive statements without any meaningful consequence or remedial action from NBC, Bravo or True."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

The statement continues, "Upon information and belief, instead of taking appropriate remedial action, NBC, Bravo, and True granted Zolciak-Biermann preferential treatment and special privileges and perks that were not afforded to her Black counterparts. This created a two-class system."

Leakes previosuly accused Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter—Brielle Biermann—of being racist, ensuing in a long-lasting feud between the two. (Zolciak-Biermann denied the racist accusations, calling them "bulls--t.")

This isn't the first time Leakes has called out Cohen and alleged the show's favoritism towards its white stars. She took to Twitter to clarify the reasons behind her 2020 departure from RHOA after Wendy Williams and Cohen discussed the matter on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in September 2020.

Bravo

"We strictly talking the OG's. I was the ONLY BLACK OG," Leakes posted on Twitter. "My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don't ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why."

She wrapped up her thoughts on the matter, posting, "So much you guys just don't know! I'm going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know."

On the WWHL episode, Williams made a joke about how Bravo would happily "have [Leakes] back" after she previously "quit" the series several times.

"NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention," Williams said. "I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but… the Housewives is that one thing all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

3

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash After Poolside Reunion

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Cast Photos

The RHOA star clapped back at Williams' words, posting on Twitter, "I will ALWAYS eat and eat good. Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good… No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I'm ICON. Don't forget."

E! has reached out to Leakes' and the defendants' reps but have yet to receive any responses.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

See Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello's Hilarious Girls' Night

3

20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

4
Exclusive

The RHONJ Reunion Was So Chaotic, Andy Cohen Had to Do This

5

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen Make a Splash After Poolside Reunion

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off New Family Photos With Travis Barker

13 Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse Survivors Seek $130M From the FBI

Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Plane Passenger Repeatedly in the Face

Elevate Your Burger with Chef Duff Goldman

See Megan Fox's Hot Pink Hair Transformation in Trailer for New Movie

NeNe Leakes Sues RHOA Team for Alleged Racist Work Environment

Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Nonbinary