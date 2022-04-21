Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Nonbinary

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk, Janelle Monáe shared that she does not see herself “solely” as a woman.

Janelle Monáe is opening up about her gender fluidity. 

During an appearance on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the Dirty Computer singer, 36, revealed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she identifies as nonbinary.

"I'm nonbinary, so I just don't see myself as a woman, solely," Monáe said on the April 20 episode of the talk show. "I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he' or the ‘she.' If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women."

The singer added, "I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary. When I see people, I see your energy first. I don't see like, how you identify. And I feel like that opens you up to fall in love. With any beautiful spirit."

This isn't the first time Monáe—who was previously romantically linked to actress Tessa Thompson—has spoken about her sexual identity. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, the "I Like That" singer shared that she was pansexual after previously identifying as queer.

"Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf--ker," the Antebellum actress told the magazine. "But then, later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with, too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

