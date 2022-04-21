Alexander Skarsgård's Trainer Breaks Down His Northman Workout

Watch : How Alexander Skarsgard Got Ripped for The Northman

You could say that Alexander Skarsgård worked his axe off preparing for The Northman.

To look the part of a Viking prince in the film, the 45-year-old actor teamed up with Magnus Lygdback, a fitness trainer he had previously worked with while preparing for the titular role in 2016's The Legend of Tarzan, for another body transformation. The intensive body transformation took six months, according to Magus. Still, the trainer says, anyone can look like a Norse warrior with enough hard work.

"You don't have to be scared of something that's going to make you healthier and look better," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Trust the process."

And while Alexander was already "in great shape" before his training, Magnus noted that his program "is for everyone" who is determined. "Motivation is overrated. It's about showing up every day and being accountable," he explained. "The answer starts with one step."

So, just how did Alexander get into a fighting form for the film? Here's the breakdown.