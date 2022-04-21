Novak Djokovic Slams Wimbledon's "Crazy" Ban on Russian and Belarusian Players

Novak Djokovic doesn't think this ruling is an ace.
After Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 Championships amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the tennis star spoke out about the decision during the Serbia Open.
"I will always condemn war. I will never support war being myself a child of war," the Serbia-born athlete told reporters April 20, per ESPN. "I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans, we have had many wars in recent history."
"However," he continued, "I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy. When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."
Earlier that day, in a statement shared from the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships—which hosts Wimbledon—the organization expressed its "ongoing support for all those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine during these shocking and distressing times."
"We share in the universal condemnation of Russia's illegal actions," the statement continued, "and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution."
The club said "it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible." As it stated, "In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships."
As a result, the organization felt it had no other choice, with Chairman of the All England Club Ian Hewitt adding, "We recognize that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime."
Wimbledon will be held in London from June 27 to July 10. The All England Club noted it would consider "if circumstances change materially between now and June" and "respond accordingly."
Russian players unable to compete include Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who are ranked no. 2 and no. 8 in the world for singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Daria Kasatkina, who come in at no. 15 and no. 26 in the world for doubles per the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). As for Belarusian athletes, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka, who are ranked no. 4 and no. 18 in the world for doubles by the WTA, are also affected by the decision.