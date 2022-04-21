Why Adele Could Be Secretly Peeping Your Instagram Account Right Now

Hello from the other side / I must've DM'd a thousand times.
Adele probably didn't Rickey Thompson that much, but she did reach out to him, the influencer revealed on the new episode of E!'s exclusive video series Down in the DMs.
The only problem? Rickey doesn't know what Adele said.
As Rickey explained, he once shared a dinner with the singer. It was there Adele revealed that she had DM'd him through "her private account," Rickey said. "But I wouldn't know it because it's not her!"
"That was the most craziest thing ever," he added.
The Down in the DMs madness didn't end there, though. As part of the special Coachella-themed episode, E! News also heard from Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin, model Chanel Iman, stylist EJ King, actress Inanna Sarkis and more stars partying it up at Revolve Festival. This included Bobby Lytes, who delivered what was perhaps the most candid confession of them all.
"I've slid into Lil Nas X's DMs at least 14 million times," Bobby revealed. "At first I sent him the heart. Then I got desperate and I sent him two hearts. Then I got real desperate and I sent him a kissy face, a heart and 'Hey Montero...'"
Unfortunately, Bobby is "still waiting on a response." But at least he's persistent?
Hear from more Revolve Festival attendees by watching the full episode of E!'s Down in the DMs on YouTube. You won't want to miss the stars' tips on DM sliding!
Be sure to catch up on past episodes, too.