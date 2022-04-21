Nicolas Cage Reveals the NSFW Reason He Almost Bought a Bat Cave

Watch : "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Has Nicolas Cage gone batty?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star, 58, opened up about bat cave rumors and more during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 20. The appearance marked Cage's first time on a talk show in 14 years—and, let's just say, it was well worth the wait.

After receiving a tip from Cage's National Treasure co-star Diane Kruger, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Cage if he had ever owned a bat cave. Spoiler alert: He hasn't, but he had considered purchasing a cave for one very NSFW reason.

"At the time, I was married," he shared, referencing his previous marriage to Alice Kim. (The actor has since married Riko Shibata and the couple is expecting their first child together.) Then, he thought, "I'd like to buy this and just go down in the bottom of the cave and get totally naked with my wife and drink."

The actor said his fascination with caves began when he became interested in "exploring all the elements."

"I got my [diving] certificate on the Great Barrier Reef; I explored the element of water. Air, I didn't really get as far as I wanted to. I wanted to be a hang glider; it didn't happen," he said. "Fire, I felt like [in the movie] Ghost Rider, I had explored the element of fire. Then, I wanted to explore Earth."