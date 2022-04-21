This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Wants Co-Star Mandy Moore to Win an Emmy

Watch : "This Is Us" Cast Shares Touching Fan Encounters

Randall believes his mom is award-worthy!

NBC's hit series This Is Us—starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz—is nearing its end. But before we say farewell to the Pearson family once and for all, Sterling took to Instagram with a plea on behalf of his on-screen mom, Mandy.

His request? For Emmys voters to keep Mandy in mind this year.

"I want anybody who votes in the Academy," Sterling says in the video. "Anybody who's got a say in what happens...Mandy Moore is killing the game, son, and she deserves to be recognized."

Sterling won an Emmy for his role in the drama back in 2017, and Mandy was nominated in 2019 but did not win.

And though Mandy is 38 and Sterling is 46, the actor says she is fully believable in the role of his mother.

"Mandy Moore is eight years younger than me and she plays my mama," he continues. "And there's never a moment on set—I don't know what it's like for you guys to watch—when I'm like, 'Mandy Moore is too young to play my mama,' no, she is my mama."