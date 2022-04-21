Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Watch : Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone.



On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.



Aaron himself also recapped his nail-biting night at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, captioning one of his Instagram Story pics with Randall, "Always rockin' with my squad @bucks." (Unfortunately for the quarterback, the Bucks ended up losing to the Bulls, 114-110.)



The sighting of the football star comes a little over a month after Aaron was seen hanging out with his ex, Shailene Woodley during a getaway in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite calling off their engagement earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL star have been seen spending time together on quite a few occasions—leaving fans to speculate about their current relationship status.