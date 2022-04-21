Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cheered on the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks at a playoff game with his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans. See the pics!

Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone.
 
On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
 
Aaron himself also recapped his nail-biting night at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, captioning one of his Instagram Story pics with Randall, "Always rockin' with my squad @bucks." (Unfortunately for the quarterback, the Bucks ended up losing to the Bulls, 114-110.)
 
The sighting of the football star comes a little over a month after Aaron was seen hanging out with his ex, Shailene Woodley during a getaway in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite calling off their engagement earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL star have been seen spending time together on quite a few occasions—leaving fans to speculate about their current relationship status.

As for why things didn't work out for Shailene and Aaron initially, a source told E! News earlier this year that they are "both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

But as the two have been spotted together over the past few months, a separate source close to the quarterback told E! News that things are "working out" for the former couple and "they're enjoying it."

"They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are," the insider said in late March. "They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long."

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While Aaron has a break from the NFL season and Shailene has time between projects, the source explained that now "they can really focus on rebuilding their relationship."

Instagram

Game on!

Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night With Randall Cobb & Mallory Edens

