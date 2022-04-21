Watch JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Announce Birth of Newest Kennedy Family Member

The first great-grandchild of late President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has been born. Watch the baby's uncle Jack Schlossberg announce the new Kennedy’s s name!

There's a new Jack in the Kennedy family!

Nearly 60 years after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, his granddaughter has welcomed what would have been the first great-grandchild of JFK and his late wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, recently gave birth to her and husband George Moran's first child, a son.

Tatiana's brother Jack Schlossberg, the late couple's only grandson, confirmed the boy's birth on NBC's Today show April 21, a week after his sister was photographed carrying her son in a baby carrier in New York City.

And though the baby's name is technically Edwin, his uncle has a special nickname for him.

"His name is Edwin," Jack told Today, "but I like to call him Jack."

The proud uncle added that he's been over to Tatiana's home "all the time" recently to visit his sister and new nephew. "I can't get away from them," he said. "I love them."

 

The new baby is the first grandson of Caroline, JFK's oldest daughter and only surviving child. (Caroline's younger brother, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, died in a plane crash in 1999.) Her three children Jack, 29, Tatiana, 31, and Rose, 33, are the late president's only grandchildren.

Though President Joe Biden recently nominated Caroline Kennedy to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, her son said she's loving her role as grandma for now.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

In fact, Caroline is "so into" being a grandmother, her son joked, that the baby's birth had overshadowed his own recent graduation from Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School.

"I handed in my last paper on the day that he was born," he said, "so no one even noticed that I finished school."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

