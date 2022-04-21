See Queen Elizabeth I’s Early Life Explored in Becoming Elizabeth Sneak Peek

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry REUNITE With Queen Elizabeth II

The royals are returning to our small screens—but this time, in a different way.

On April 21, STARZ announced that its upcoming Tudor drama—which tells the untold story of the early life of Queen Elizabeth I—premieres June 12. The series—starring Alicia von Rittberg, Oliver Zetterström and Romola Garai—follows young Elizabeth Tudor (von Rittberg) in the 1500s, "an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court," a show description reads.

Continues the summary, "The death of King Henry VIII sees his 9-year-old son Edward (Zetterström) take the throne and sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary (Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country."

In the clip, Elizabeth is told that "the King feels it's time for you to get married."

Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen), then takes a liking to Elizabeth, even though he is married to King Henry VIII's widow, Catherine Parr.

"Thomas is a fine man," Elizabeth says with a smile.