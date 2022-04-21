Tyler Cameron Reveals Relationship Status After Those Kristin Cavallari Rumors

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

Tyler Cameron's journey to find love isn't over yet.

After all, "I'm very single right now, very single," the Bachelor Nation star, who previously dated Camila Kendra and Gigi Hadid, shared during the April 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Probably never been more single."

As for what he's looking for in a partner, well, Cameron—he vied for Bachelorette Hannah Brown's heart—told guest host Mario Lopez he wants "someone whose smile is contagious" and "can light up a room."

"How they are with the people around them—they respect the server, the parents, their friends—that's big for me," the 29-year-old continued. "She's got to be beautiful too."

And while Kristin Cavallari seemingly fits this bill, Cameron ultimately won't be giving his final rose to her. Earlier this month, the duo sparked romance rumors after they were spotted kissing on the set of an Uncommon James photo shoot in Joshua Tree, Calif. However, the Laguna Beach alum later shot down any dating speculation.