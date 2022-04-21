Ellen Pompeo Praises Katherine Heigl for Speaking Out About Grey’s Anatomy Working Conditions

ABC

Amid the controversy that continued after Katherine spoke out (which was already brewing when she withdrew her name from Emmy consideration the year before), Katherine exited the series in 2010. More than a decade later, she addressed her honest statement heard around the world last September.

"Some of you may remember over ten years ago I was very vocal about the absurdity of the working hours crews and actors were being forced into by production," Katherine captioned an Instagram post. "Even Diane Sawyer interviewed me and not so kindly informed me 'no one feels sorry for you.' I very publicly and for many, many years after, got my ass kicked for speaking up."



Explaining that the backlash made her "struggle with self-confidence and self-worth" and that she let herself "be convinced that [she] was wrong," she also noted that she's no longer afraid moving forward.