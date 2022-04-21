Get Two Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pens for the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After years of wearing protective face coverings throughout the pandemic, I realized that I need to put some effort into my eyebrows since it was all anyone got to see for a while. Filling in your eyebrows can majorly switch up your look. Unfortunately, it's not that simple. Microblading can be expensive and it's not exactly the most relaxing beauty ritual. Brow pens can be tedious to use and it's easy to overdo it. No one wants eyebrows that look like they were drawn on with a marker, right? The Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pens give you a natural look.
This product has a super fine point that allows you to draw on realistic strokes that actually look like eyebrow hairs. The Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen would cost you $25 if you bought one from QVC. However, there's a can't-miss deal you need to know about. Get TWO of these pens for just $29. There's no promo code. There's no catch. It's just a game-changing product in a set of two at an unbelievable discount.
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen Duo- Set of 2
Flick this pen upward in short, gentle strokes following your natural brow shape to get that look of "your brows, but better." It's that simple. QVC has four shades to choose from.
Check out the shade range of the Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen below.
If you're not sure about shopping this deal, check out some of the rave reviews below.
A QVC shopper said, "I have tried so many brow products!! This one is the one! This one looks the best by far! Goes on easy, stays on all day! Will definitely buy again! Hopefully this one will not be discontinued for a long time!
Another wrote, "Love this brow pen. I have used every type of brow coverage and this is the absolute best. Goes on quickly."
A fan of the brow pen shared, "I love this pen. I bought it in light brown. So simple to use and adds natural looking fullness and definition to my brows. I'll never be without it now. Bravo benefit!"
A QVC customer explained, "As a younger woman I had dark striking boy brows. Age undermined them. This product revived them!! So PLEASED. Easy to use, natural looking results. I've tried other options; this alone accomplishes the bold eyebrows promised."
"I am a senior. That being said eye brows are sparse . I have had difficulty filling them in. Without looking like a clown. Finally this seems to be the answer to my issues. Color blonde is amazing. Follow the directions and you will NOT have any problem," someone reviewed,
Another person shared, "I have tried several different eyebrow products trying to achieve a natural, soft look and this is the best I have found. It is very easy to use once you practice a little. A very light touch, and just filling in sparse areas seems to work best. I have dark blonde hair with light highlights and the Blonde is a perfect color for me. It also washes off easily with makeup remover. Love it!"
"I have been searching for a blonde eyebrow pencil for a long time. This is the bomb, I ordered 2 more!!!! Yay 4 me," a shopper said.