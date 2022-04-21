20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your partner and all the amazing things she's done for you and the family. While you can't go wrong with a colorful bouquet of flowers, Mother's Day is still a few weeks away. There's still some time for you to pick out a gift your wife would love to receive. She does deserve the best after all.
One Mother's Day gift idea that's sure to be a winner with any mom is something personalized. For instance, these shopper-fave minimalist rings from Etsy can be customized to put the name of your kids. These chic bar pendant necklaces from Etsy can also be engraved with names, short phrases, special coordinates and more.
Only the best will do this Mother's Day. So from budget-friendly gift ideas to personalized jewelry she'll treasure forever to splurge-worthy finds that are guaranteed to win you the best spouse award, we've rounded up Mother's Day gifts your wife would love to receive this year. Check those out below.
Mignon and Mignon Kids Name Necklace Engraved Necklace
These customizable necklaces from Mignon and Mignon on Etsy are perfect for engraving your kids' names, the coordinates of their birth place or a simple thoughtful message. You can choose to get these in gold, rose gold or silver. Prices for one customizable bar start at $17.
Multiple Name Ring by Caitlyn Minimalist
This is another customizable jewelry piece that's sure to please. You can get these rings in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold, and you can even choose which font you'd like to use. Etsy shoppers rate these rings highly and many rave over how gorgeous and well-made they are.
Customizable Soundwave Image and Recording
Now here's a Mother's Day gift idea that's totally unique. You and the kids can record a special message for mom, and Rusty Barn Company on Etsy will turn that message into a displayable sound wave image with a QR code that takes her to your message. It's definitely a gift she'll remember for years to come.
Ashley Chiang Birth Month Flower 3D Art
This is another unique Mother's Day gift idea that your wife would love to receive this year. These 3D art pieces feature the 12 birth month flowers. You can get one to represent the whole family and turn it into a cool, quilt-like piece.
Fossil Georgia Mama White Mother-of-Pearl Bar Pendant Necklace
You can't go wrong with a piece of jewelry, especially on Mother's Day. This pretty bar pendant necklace from Fossil is made with mother-of-pearl and is so chic and versatile, it can be worn dressed up or down.
Monogram Water Bottle
These sleek monogram water bottles are simple yet chic. It's the perfect gift for moms who are always on the go.
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
This gorgeous floral bouquet diffuser is both practical and decorative. There are four color arrangements to choose from, all of which are beautiful.
Zocilor Convertible Bag
Zocilor's best-selling convertible bag with over 13,000 five-star reviews can be used as a backpack, a purse or a shoulder bag. It comes in over 20 colors including beige, camel, light green and light pink. It's made with vegan leather, which reviewers say feel super soft. Plus, there are a ton of pockets inside and out. Your wife will have no problem keeping everything nice and organized. Numerous reviewers who are moms say this bag is a total win for anyone with kids.
Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support
If you're a family that loves to travel, this top-rated twist memory foam travel pillow is a must-have. Unlike the average travel pillow, this contours to almost any shape and position for ultimate comfort. You may even want to snag one for yourself!
Corkcicle Coffee to Cocktail Hydration Set
This Corkcicle gift set was designed to "take you from coffee to water to wine." It comes with the brand's best-selling coffee mug and stemless which can keep drinks hot for up to nine hours, as well as the canteen which keeps drinks cold up to 25 hours. There are eight colors and patterns to choose from, and the set is on sale now for $40. You're getting an amazing deal with this.
Calming Lavender Heat Pillow
Treat your wife to this calming lavender heat pillow that will help her unwind after a long, tiring day. It comes in two cute floral prints and is stuffed with locally sourced barley and lavender filling.
Anecdote Mother's Day Glass Jar Candle
These Mother's Day candles were made to tell a story through fragrance. The Love option features notes of peonies, mandarin, rose petals, vanilla flower and sandalwood musk, while the Motherhood candle has notes of magnolia, geranium, Valencia orange, damask rose and pink jasmine.
Sephora Favorites Bestselling Floral Perfume Sampler Set
If you're looking a budget-friendly option that truly is a good value, we highly recommend getting Sephora's perfume sampler set for your wife this Mother's Day. Not only will she get to sample a variety of floral fragrances from Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Carolina Herrera and more, she'll even get a voucher to redeem a travel size version of the perfume she liked best.
Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask
This highly rated weighted eye mask is one gift your wife is sure to be grateful for. It was made to help soothe migraines, calm anxiety and help you unwind. It's made with "ultra-soft" cotton jersey and microfiber fleece, and features four weighted pods that contour to the user's face.
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Slip's luxurious silk pillowcases are beloved by so many for their beauty benefits. In fact,one reviewer called it a "woman's best friend."
Tory Burch Ines Slide
Ready for some splurge-worthy gift ideas? First up is Tory Burch's Ines slide. They're chic, comfortable and guaranteed to be a favorite for spring and summer.
Fossil Carlie Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Who wouldn't be delighted to receive a gorgeous watch from Fossil, especially one in that beautiful rose gold? She's are to get a ton of compliments when she wears this out.
Coach Baby Bag In Signature Canvas
This super luxe baby bag features Coach's signature canvas and sleek smooth leather contrasts. It's very spacious, features a detachable strap with a 21.5-inch drop and it comes with a changing pad. It's the perfect gift for new moms.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
Superga's fan-fave sneakers are chic, comfortable and perfect for moms who are instantly on the go. They come in multiple colors like the classic all-white. Plus, you can snag a pair for as low as $39 right now.
Mother's Day Self-Care Gift Set
Treat your wife this Mother's Day to the gift of self-care. This gift set features several of Uncommon Goods' best-selling wellness products including the ultra relaxing lavender shower steamers, therapy dough, an affirmation deck and so much more.
