20 Mother's Day Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

Mother's Day is May 8. If you're still wondering, "What should I get my wife for Mother's Day?" we've got some gift ideas your wife is sure to love.

By Kristine Fellizar Apr 21, 2022 12:00 PMTags
E-comm: Mother's Day Gifts For Your WifeGetty Images

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your partner and all the amazing things she's done for you and the family. While you can't go wrong with a colorful bouquet of flowers, Mother's Day is still a few weeks away. There's still some time for you to pick out a gift your wife would love to receive. She does deserve the best after all. 

One Mother's Day gift idea that's sure to be a winner with any mom is something personalized. For instance, these shopper-fave minimalist rings from Etsy can be customized to put the name of your kids.  These chic bar pendant necklaces from Etsy can also be engraved with names, short phrases, special coordinates and more. 

Only the best will do this Mother's Day. So from budget-friendly gift ideas to personalized jewelry she'll treasure forever to splurge-worthy finds that are guaranteed to win you the best spouse award, we've rounded up Mother's Day gifts your wife would love to receive this year. Check those out below. 

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Disney Moms

Mignon and Mignon Kids Name Necklace Engraved Necklace

These customizable necklaces from Mignon and Mignon on Etsy are perfect for engraving your kids' names, the coordinates of their birth place or a simple thoughtful message. You can choose to get these in gold, rose gold or silver. Prices for one customizable bar start at $17. 

$44
$17
Etsy

Multiple Name Ring by Caitlyn Minimalist

This is another customizable jewelry piece that's sure to please. You can get these rings in sterling silver, 18K gold or rose gold, and you can even choose which font you'd like to use. Etsy shoppers rate these rings highly and many rave over how gorgeous and well-made they are. 

$20
Etsy

Customizable Soundwave Image and Recording

Now here's a Mother's Day gift idea that's totally unique. You and the kids can record a special message for mom, and Rusty Barn Company on Etsy will turn that message into a displayable sound wave image with a QR code that takes her to your message. It's definitely a gift she'll remember for years to come. 

$70
$56
Etsy

Ashley Chiang Birth Month Flower 3D Art

This is another unique Mother's Day gift idea that your wife would love to receive this year. These 3D art pieces feature the 12 birth month flowers. You can get one to represent the whole family and turn it into a cool, quilt-like piece. 

$36
Uncommon Goods

Fossil Georgia Mama White Mother-of-Pearl Bar Pendant Necklace

You can't go wrong with a piece of jewelry, especially on Mother's Day. This pretty bar pendant necklace from Fossil is made with mother-of-pearl and is so chic and versatile, it can be worn dressed up or down. 

$55
Fossil

Monogram Water Bottle

These sleek monogram water bottles are simple yet chic. It's the perfect gift for moms who are always on the go. 

$32
$26
Anthropologie 

Floral Bouquet Diffuser

This gorgeous floral bouquet diffuser is both practical and decorative. There are four color arrangements to choose from, all of which are beautiful. 

$28
$22
Anthropologie

Zocilor Convertible Bag

Zocilor's best-selling convertible bag with over 13,000 five-star reviews can be used as a backpack, a purse or a shoulder bag. It comes in over 20 colors including beige, camel, light green and light pink. It's made with vegan leather, which reviewers say feel super soft. Plus, there are a ton of pockets inside and out. Your wife will have no problem keeping everything nice and organized. Numerous reviewers who are moms say this bag is a total win for anyone with kids. 

$34
Amazon

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Neck, Chin, Lumbar and Leg Support

If you're a family that loves to travel, this top-rated twist memory foam travel pillow is a must-have. Unlike the average travel pillow, this contours to almost any shape and position for ultimate comfort. You may even want to snag one for yourself!

$25
Amazon

Corkcicle Coffee to Cocktail Hydration Set

This Corkcicle gift set was designed to "take you from coffee to water to wine." It comes with the brand's best-selling coffee mug and stemless which can keep drinks hot for up to nine hours, as well as the canteen which keeps drinks cold up to 25 hours. There are eight colors and patterns to choose from, and the set is on sale now for $40. You're getting an amazing deal with this. 

$73
$40
QVC

Calming Lavender Heat Pillow

Treat your wife to this calming lavender heat pillow that will help her unwind after a long, tiring day. It comes in two cute floral prints and is stuffed with locally sourced barley and lavender filling.  

$35
Uncommon Goods

Anecdote Mother's Day Glass Jar Candle

These Mother's Day candles were made to tell a story through fragrance. The Love option features notes of peonies, mandarin, rose petals, vanilla flower and sandalwood musk, while the Motherhood candle has notes of magnolia, geranium, Valencia orange, damask rose and pink jasmine.

$30
$24
Anthropologie

Sephora Favorites Bestselling Floral Perfume Sampler Set

If you're looking a budget-friendly option that truly is a good value, we highly recommend getting Sephora's perfume sampler set for your wife this Mother's Day. Not only will she get to sample a variety of floral fragrances from Marc Jacobs, Valentino, Carolina Herrera and more, she'll even get a voucher to redeem a travel size version of the perfume she liked best.  

$25
Sephora

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask

This highly rated weighted eye mask is one gift your wife is sure to be grateful for. It was made to help soothe migraines, calm anxiety and help you unwind. It's made with "ultra-soft" cotton jersey and microfiber fleece, and features four weighted pods that contour to the user's face. 

$34
$27
Anthropologie

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Slip's luxurious silk pillowcases are beloved by so many for their beauty benefits. In fact,one reviewer called it a "woman's best friend." 

$89
$71
Anthropologie
$89
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Ines Slide

Ready for some splurge-worthy gift ideas? First up is Tory Burch's Ines slide. They're chic, comfortable and guaranteed to be a favorite for spring and summer. 

$228
$159
Tory Burch

Fossil Carlie Three-Hand Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

Who wouldn't be delighted to receive a gorgeous watch from Fossil, especially one in that beautiful rose gold? She's are to get a ton of compliments when she wears this out. 

$140
$98
Fossil

Coach Baby Bag In Signature Canvas

This super luxe baby bag features Coach's signature canvas and sleek smooth leather contrasts. It's very spacious, features a detachable strap with a 21.5-inch drop and it comes with a changing pad. It's the perfect gift for new moms. 

$450
$225
Coach Outlet

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Superga's fan-fave sneakers are chic, comfortable and perfect for moms who are instantly on the go. They come in multiple colors like the classic all-white. Plus, you can snag a pair for as low as $39 right now. 

$65
$39
Nordstrom

Mother's Day Self-Care Gift Set

Treat your wife this Mother's Day to the gift of self-care. This gift set features several of Uncommon Goods' best-selling wellness products including the ultra relaxing lavender shower steamers, therapy dough, an affirmation deck and so much more. 

$49
Uncommon Goods

Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out Mother's Day Pop Culture-Inspired Gifts: Rihanna, Real Housewives, Schitt's Creek and More.

