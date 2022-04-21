Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Isn’t So Sure About the New Crop of TV Westerns

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Yellowstone is a TV juggernaut, but is there room for more to make a home on the range?

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Taylor Sheridan isn't so sure. The creator of Yellowstone, the Paramount Network western starring Kevin Costner, isn't necessarily humbled by the influx of westerns on television after the success of the show.

"I don't know that it's flattering, because I don't think they're doing it because Yellowstone is good," Sheridan told Variety. "They're doing it because 15 million people watch it. And they're like, ‘A lot of people watch westerns. Let's make westerns.'"

When Sheridan says "15 million people," he's barely exaggerating. According to Deadline, the January season four finale drew a total of 10.3 million viewers on Paramount and CMT. Yellowstone became the highest-rated series of 2021 across all networks in the coveted 18-49 and 25-54 demos. For reference, the March season finale of The Bachelor garnered 4.4 million viewers.

To put it simply: a whole lotta people are watching Yellowstone. So, it makes sense that other networks are trying to capitalize.