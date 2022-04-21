Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

E! News confirmed the name Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra chose for their baby girl, who was born in January. Here's what the couple decided to name the newest Jonas family addition.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Night Out After Baby With Joe Jonas

The name of the newest Jonas family addition is here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, E! New confirms. She was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Priyanka first announced her daughter's birth in a Jan. 21 Instagram post that said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

She later gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mother in an Instagram "photo dump" on Feb. 23. Among the selfies and food pics, she shared what appeared to be a nursery filled with stuffed animals sitting on a window sill.

Although Malti is the couple's introduction to parenthood, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas has explained why he won't be offering them unsolicited parenting advice.

"Everyone is going to do it their own way. It's their journey," he said during an exclusive joint interview with his wife Danielle for E! News' Daily Pop. "Everyone has their own thing."

Kevin, 34, was the first of the singing Jonas siblings to have kids. Now as the father to Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with Danielle, he explained that sharing uninvited advice is "not a good thing to do."

He added, "We've learned to just live your best life."

Joe Jonas is the second of the trio to have a child, welcoming Willa, 21 months, with Sophie Turner in July 2020. Last month, E! News confirmed that the married couple is expecting another baby to join the family.

Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 38, seemingly hinted they were expecting during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast that premiered on Netflix back in November. "We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet," Priyanka, 38, remarked on stage. "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Sorry babe..."

As she paused for the punch line, a close-up shot showed Nick's shocked face and raised eyebrow. Finally, she joked, "Nick and I are expecting...To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow."

The two have been very private about their life as Malti's parents. However, during a rare date night to the Celebrate South Asia Excellence event in Los Angeles, the Quantico actress acknowledged in a speech she hasn't been out much since welcoming her baby, saying, "I haven't been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come out tonight just to say this. That I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you, to be offering a sense of help, support or anything that might be required on my end."

Their new arrival has been a long time coming for the couple. Nick and Priyanka—who got married in 2018—shared in a January 2021 interview with E! News' Daily Pop that starting a family was always in the cards.

"Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Priyanka said. "And I'l take what I get, you know? Leave it up to God almighty."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

