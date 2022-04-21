Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Enjoys a Night Out After Baby With Joe Jonas

The name of the newest Jonas family addition is here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, E! New confirms. She was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego, according to the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Priyanka first announced her daughter's birth in a Jan. 21 Instagram post that said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

She later gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mother in an Instagram "photo dump" on Feb. 23. Among the selfies and food pics, she shared what appeared to be a nursery filled with stuffed animals sitting on a window sill.

Although Malti is the couple's introduction to parenthood, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas has explained why he won't be offering them unsolicited parenting advice.