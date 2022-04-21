Mother's Day Pop Culture-Inspired Gifts: Rihanna, Real Housewives, Schitt's Creek and More

If mom loves Drake, Rihanna, Real Housewives, Bridgerton, Kim Kardashian, or Adele, here are some perfect Mother's Day cards.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 21, 2022 1:39 AMTags
FashionTVReality TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityKim KardashianBeyoncéDesperate HousewivesRihannaLife/StyleDisneyFran DrescherKeeping Up With The KardashiansDwayne JohnsonThe Real Housewives Of New York CityKris JennerReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaFriendsBravoDrakeJill ZarinKardashiansThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsShoppingAdeleMother's DayThe SimpsonsSpice GirlsNetflixDestiny's ChildShop With E!Shop FashionShop Mother's DayBridgertonNBCUSchitt's CreekCelebrity Shopping
EComm: Pop Culture Mother's DayE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your mom lives for entertainment news content, you need to get her some pop culture-themed Mother's Day gifts and cards. There are so many fun, heartwarming, and humorous gifts inspired by Sex and the CityGolden Girls, Friends, Drake, Kim Kardashian, The Rock, Real HousewivesFreddie Mercury, Rihanna, Beyonce, Schitt's Creek, Kris Jenner, The SimpsonsThe Nanny, DisneyMean Girls, Spice Girls, Desperate HousewivesMurder She Wrote and more.

Be thoughtful and make your mom laugh at the same time this Mother's Day with these entertaining gift suggestions and cards related to her favorite TV shows, movies, songs, and reality TV stars.

read
Jeannie Mai Jenkins’ Mother’s Day Gift Picks Remind Moms To Take Care of Themselves

Early Mother's Day Card

This Rihanna-inspired card is perfect for a mom-to-be.

$6
Etsy

Iconic TV Moms Card

Make your mom feel like the icon that she is with this card inspired by TV's most beloved mothers.

$6
Etsy

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2
Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

3

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Destiny's Child Mother's Day Card

Destiny's Child fans (i.e. everyone) will appreciate this punny Mother's Day card.

$5
Etsy

Funny Mother's Day Card Golden Girls

If your mom is the Sophia to your Dorothy, she will love this one.

$6
Etsy

Kim K Funny Mothers Day Card

There's no krying on Mother's Day, but if your mom stans Kim Kardashian, she will adore this card.

$7
Etsy

Funny Mothers Day Card- And Just Like That

Whether your mom loved watching or cringe-watched the Sex and the City spin-off show, she will appreciate this Carrie Bradshaw-style play on words.

$7
Etsy

Bree Van De Kamp Mother's Day Card

Mom will love this if she missed Desperate Housewives.

$6
Etsy

My Rock Funny Mothers Day Card

Thank your mother for being your rock with this Dwayne Johnson-inspired card.

$7
Etsy

The Nanny Funny Mother's Day Card

If your mother is the Sylvia to your Fran, give her a card inspired by The Nanny.

$5
Etsy

Drake Mother's Day Card

Mom will feel like a Champagne Mami with this Drake card.

$5
Etsy

Freddy Mercury Mother's Day Card

This is the perfect Mother's Day card for Queen fans.

$6
$5
Etsy

Spice Girls, Mama I Love You Mother's Day Card

Give you mom what she wants, what she really really wants: A Spice Girls-themed Mother's Day card.

$5
Etsy

The One With The Best Mom

Could this card BE any more perfect!? 

$5
Etsy

Bridgerton Mother's Day Card

If your mom still can't get over the duke's absence on Bridgerton Season 2, she needs this card.

$6
Etsy

Happy Mother's Day... She Wrote

Celebrate a classic TV show with a Murder She Wrote card.

$4
Etsy

Schitt's Creek Spoons

Have your own family bonding moment with Schitt's Creek-themed spoons.

$11
Etsy

Funny Tamra Judge Mother's Day Card

If your mom is as opinionated as Tamra Judge, this is the card for her.

$6
$5
Etsy

Hello From Your Favourite Child Adele Mother's Day Card

Belt out how much you adore your mother with an Adele greeting card.

$5
Etsy

I'm Not Like A Regular Mom, I'm A Cool Mom Sweater

This Mean Girls quote never gets old.

$38
Etsy

Magical Mom Shirt

This is a Disney spin on that iconic Mean Girls t-shirt.

$13
$10
Etsy

Funny Kathy Hilton Mother's Day Card

Give your mom a "Hunky Dory" Mother's Day in honor of Kathy Hilton.

$7
$5
Etsy

I Got It From My Mama, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Card

Channel your inner Kim and Kris with a kute kard.

$5
Etsy

Beyonce Bey-Bey Mother's Day Card

Give this Beyonce Mother's Day card to the maternal figure in your life.

$5
Etsy

Jill & Ally Real Housewife In Training Scented Candle

If your mom is waiting to hear back from the Real Housewives casting department, give her this candle.

$24
$15
Saks Off Fifth

Funny Sheree Whitfield Mother's Day Card

Real Housewives of Atlanta super fans will live for this peach-worthy card.

$6
$5
Etsy

Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Card

Make your mom feel like a reality TV legend with a Kris Jenner Mother's Day card.

$6
Etsy

If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired shopping, here's our The Kardashians gift guide.

Trending Stories

1

Rio Hackford, Actor and Helen Mirren's Stepson, Dead at 51

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in May 2022

4

Scott Disick Seemingly Reacts to Ex Sofia Richie’s Engagement

5
Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna

Latest News

Yellowstone Creator Reacts To The New Crop of TV Westerns

Euphoria Cast Reunites at HBO Event With Fierce Fashion Looks

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Name Revealed

Mother's Day Pop Culture-Inspired Gifts: Rihanna, Bravo & More

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Prove They’re Still Going Strong In Greece

Rudy Giuliani Was Finally Unmasked on The Masked Singer

Update!

All the Bombshells From the Kardashians’ Court Trial With Blac Chyna