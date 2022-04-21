Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Prove They’re Still Going Strong During Greece Trip

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Supporting his girl.

Shaun White recently flew across the Atlantic to visit his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, who is currently shooting the action-thriller The Bricklayer on location in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The cute couple has been photographed out and about in the Greek port city multiple times this month. They have been seen strolling around hand-in-hand, spending time with their dog and grabbing coffee with Nina's parents. The snowboarder, 35, and the actress 33, even found time to explore the city of Athens together while Nina took a break for filming.

Shaun's romantic gesture comes two months after he competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While Nina wasn't able to make the tip due to COVID-19 protocol, she supported her boyfriend in thoughtful ways from afar.

"Her love and support's been incredible," Shaun exclusively told E! News during the games in February. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."