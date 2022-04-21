Scott Disick Seemingly Reacts to Ex Sofia Richie’s Engagement

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Tough" Conversations With Scott Disick

Good luck Scott.

Scott Disick took to Instagram on April 20 to show off his time in Miami—while also seemingly addressing Sofia Richie's engagement to Elliot Grainge.

Scott shared a photo of himself on a boat with the caption, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck." The cheeky message seems to make reference at the movie Good Luck Chuck, a film in which all the women who get romantically involved with the character Charlie Kagan (played by Dane Cook) end up marrying the first person they date after Charlie.

It at least seems like the lord had luck with winning over Instagram users, as fans fled to his comment section.

One user wrote, "There's the Scott Disick we all know and love." Another added, "I love u Scott! Never lose that sense of humour!!"

Meanwhile, on another Instagram account, Sofia revealed on April 20 that Elliot popped the question. In her post, she shared a photo of the candlelit proposal and a shot of the two kissing where her stunning ring is in full view.