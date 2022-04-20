See Taika Waititi Troll Girlfriend Rita Ora Over Her New Bikini Pics

Watch : Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple

No one is safe from Taika Waititi's trolling—not even his girlfriend, Rita Ora.

On April 19, the "I Will Never Let You Down" singer, 31, posted a collection of beach photos on Instagram.

Dressed in a black bikini, Rita can be seen rubbing her face and body with black sand, then lying down. She captioned the set, "Stay hydrated and exfoliate kids."

Enter Taika. Upon seeing her caption, the Jojo Rabbit director, 46, jumped into the comments section to poke fun at his girlfriend's grammatical error, writing, "You shouldn't exfoliate kids!" Commas are important, people!

Though Rita has yet to respond publicly to her boyfriend's teasing, she's likely used to Taika's cheeky sense of humor. She and the What We Do in the Shadows writer-director first sparked dating rumors in April 2021.

In May of the same year, the couple made headlines when they were pictured kissing and cuddling with actress Tessa Thompson, who Taika directed in the 2017 Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.