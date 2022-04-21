This $19 Smart Reusable Notebook Has Over 44,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"Exceptional! This will change your life. This product amazed me and exceeded my expectations. The Rocketbook app is so simple and easy to use. The scanning is perfect. It captures the colors, exposes the page with the right lighting, and crops and adjusts the page properly. Each scan takes less than a second, and you can combine multiple pages into one scan and upload them as one document. The Frixion highlighters and pens erase easily with the included erasers on the pens and effortlessly with a damp microfiber cloth. The product is great, and definitely worth the $35."

"Being left handed, it's hard to find notebooks that work. Usually I have to turn them in landscape mode to make them usable. This notebook solves that issue. The app makes it so simple to store the notes/images on my computer. Keep up the great work!"

"I can take notes (analog) and scan to my computer easily AND I don't have to keep up with multiple notebooks! I buy these every time I find a sale and keep them to give as gifts!"

"I had no idea there were notebooks out there such as this. I really love my Rocketbook and I'm considering getting another one! Right now, I'm utilizing my notebook to write daily journal entries and I love that I'm able to write and reuse the pages instead of having to carry around several journals in my bag. It's much more portable and lightweight. I would definitely gift this to a friend."

"The Rocket Notebook has changed how I take notes and I wouldn't prefer it any other way. The pages are very sturdy yet flexible like normal paper. There are many quality of life improvements using the Rocket Notebook. For example, you can create a transcript of your text, auto title files, and access your notes from any device after you scan them. This product has boosted my organization skills since I can set different class assignments to auto send to different Google drive folders."

"This was the best purchase I've made. I used to have legal pads and notes strewn all over the place. With this, my office is cleaner, more organized and I can find what I've written easily. Definitely a good gift idea."