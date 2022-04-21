Kourtney Kardashian Sounds Off on "Rude" Pregnancy Rumors and Claims IVF Caused Menopause Side Effects

Kourtney Kardashian is done listening to the peanut gallery.
During the April 21 episode of The Kardashians, she expressed her frustration with people's comments on her body, including speculation that she's pregnant. Kourtney said that she and Travis Barker were trying for a baby and had embarked on IVF to try and make that happen.
Yet, the experience had been "awful" for the Poosh founder, who said in a confessional, "It hasn't been the most amazing experience."
"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she told mom Kris Jenner. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."
And, as Kourtney shared, her treatment caused more than weight gain. Kourtney shared, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."
A stunned Kris responded, "Based off of what? A drug?"
In a confessional, Kourtney speculated that she was experiencing this side effect because she's "so clean and careful" about what she puts into her body that the IVF is having the "complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive." (Fertility expert Dr. Jenna Turocy previously told Parade, "IVF does not cause menopause.")
Additionally, Kourtney then revealed that she was struggling with depression due to the medication, which surprised Kris, who noted that the mother of three had never been happier.
Though Kourtney said she has "everything in the world to be happy about," she confessed to feeling "a little bit off."
Kris could relate to her daughter's struggle, revealing that she experienced similar side effects after miscarrying in 1994. "Everything you just described," she said. "The exact same thing happened."
Nonetheless, Kris encouraged her daughter to power through, guessing that Kourtney and Travis would have a little one of their own "a year from now."
Kourtney shares three children with ex Scott Disick—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—and Travis shares kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.