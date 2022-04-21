Kourtney Kardashian Sounds Off on "Rude" Pregnancy Rumors and Claims IVF Caused Menopause Side Effects

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's SHOCKING Sex Confession

Kourtney Kardashian is done listening to the peanut gallery.

During the April 21 episode of The Kardashians, she expressed her frustration with people's comments on her body, including speculation that she's pregnant. Kourtney said that she and Travis Barker were trying for a baby and had embarked on IVF to try and make that happen.

Yet, the experience had been "awful" for the Poosh founder, who said in a confessional, "It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" she told mom Kris Jenner. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

And, as Kourtney shared, her treatment caused more than weight gain. Kourtney shared, "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

A stunned Kris responded, "Based off of what? A drug?"