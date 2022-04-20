Real Housewives of Dallas Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Shares Mother's Day Gifts for Busy Moms

We interviewed Dr. Tiffany Moon because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from Tiffany's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Before you know it, Mother's Day will be here. For anyone who needs some help planning and shopping for the big day, Dr. Tiffany Moon has you covered. The Real Housewives of Dallas fan favorite shared her gift suggestions for Mother's Day shopping. The busy Bravolebrity is hoping for a low key Mother's Day, telling E!, "My husband is going to get up early and cook the kids breakfast so I can sleep in and then we are going out to brunch, and I think my husband might have a surprise up his sleeve."

Aside from gift picks, Tiffany shared some of her essential products, some must-haves for your kids, and she answered some fun questions about mom life.